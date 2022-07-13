Anti-Cheat Status Update – June 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

BATTLEYE AND DATA BANS

With every update we bring our latest BattlEye and Data Ban numbers.

Here, our ban numbers include the full month of May.

RECENT FIXES

With the release of Vector Glare, we’ve deployed a number of fixes that put a stop to cheats that have been affecting players. These include:

• Instant kill teammates

• Verifying gadget ownership - Stealing the defuser and gadgets

• Infinite ammo

• Killing teammates not counted as team kills

• Shooting without a weapon equipped - possible in certain circumstances

We’re currently working on changing how we process the data involved with data bans, and we’re adjusting the related thresholds. As part of this change, we’ll also be adding extra data points, which will help us to pinpoint cheaters. We want to make sure we’re catching as many cheaters as possible without the chance of false positives.

These changes may take some time, and we’ll provide more updates when we’re ready.

We’re confident in using data bans as one of our solutions to cheating, and it’s a method that we’re always working to advance.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Report Cheaters In-Game

In-game reporting continues to be the best way to get your reports to us. If you’re reporting a cheater via another platform, the following can help us to identify and sanction them.

• Clear video or photo proof of the incident

• The offending player’s Username and User ID

• Match ID for any relevant matches

• Date and time of the incident

Can’t see a cheater’s real username due to Privacy Mode and want to report them to us on another platform? Match ID is the key!

ABANDONMENT SANCTION ERRORS

We’re aware that players are not currently receiving the abandonment sanction timing in the main menu, with affected playlists remaining unlocked in the menus. This means that players are still able to start the matchmaking process, resulting in a matchmaking failure, and an error code (2-0x0000D00C).

Our Player Behavior team is aware of this issue and have identified a fix, which is planned to be deployed this week, with exact timing to come. This will re-enable these abandonment sanction banners, allowing players to see when such a sanction is in place.