Substance 3D Painter 8.1.2 with Native Apple silicon (M1) support

Summary: Minor bugfix release with native support for Apple Silicon computers (M1)

Added:

[Apple] Native Apple silicon (M1) support

[Apple][Display Settings] Post effects not available on Apple Silicon computers (M1)

[Auto Unwrap] New option "Optimize for organic meshes" to select the segmentation algorithm

[Physical Size] Expose unit options in New Project and Project Configuration

[Color Management] Use monitor Display by default when using ACE

[Color Management][Python] Take into account ACE env-var preset file when creating project

[Color Management] Reset Color Management settings in New Project window when the configuration changes

[Color Management] Disable OCIO settings access when env-var is present

[Color Management] Safely update ACE settings when a parameter does not exist anymore

Update Substance Engine to version 8.6.0

[Export] Add new GLTF export preset with Displacement support

[Scripting][Python] Retrieve resource information (including custom metadata)

[Scripting][Python] Add function to query list of mesh names per Texture Set

[Content] Add new Blender template and export preset

Fixed:

[MacOS] Crash when launching Iray in some cases

[Thumbnails] Shelf thumbnails do not load properly

Multiple UV channels are ignored

[Auto Unwrap] Unnecessary computation when splitting long islands

[Auto Unwrap] Option avoid elongated islands not taken into account

[Auto Unwrap] Loss of extra data (vertex colors) when repacking UVs

[UI] Horizontal scrollbar in properties window when Color Management is enabled

[Color Management] OCIO configs are missing substance_3d_painter_standard_srgb role

[Generator] Wrong usage of User data "disabled"

[Color Management] Color Space "Not Compatible" dropdown should not be clickable

[Color Management][Shader] sRGB override define doesn't work anymore

[Generator] Wrong usage of User data "disable"

[Layer stack] Broken previews with UV Tiles projects

[Shader] API documentation is not fully up to date with Bent Normals

[Export][Interoperability] Cannot send to Stager with special characters

[Content] Some brush presets thumbnails are empty or too dark

Known Issues:

[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors

[Layer Stack] Input source are not saved per layer

[Crash] Ctrl Z After deleting a shader instance

[Iray] IoR is blocked to 1 for some shaders

[Shader] Crash with old faulty shader