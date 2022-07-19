Substance 3D Painter 8.1.2 with Native Apple silicon (M1) support

Summary: Minor bugfix release with native support for Apple Silicon computers (M1)
Added:
[Apple] Native Apple silicon (M1) support
[Apple][Display Settings] Post effects not available on Apple Silicon computers (M1)
[Auto Unwrap] New option "Optimize for organic meshes" to select the segmentation algorithm
[Physical Size] Expose unit options in New Project and Project Configuration
[Color Management] Use monitor Display by default when using ACE
[Color Management][Python] Take into account ACE env-var preset file when creating project
[Color Management] Reset Color Management settings in New Project window when the configuration changes
[Color Management] Disable OCIO settings access when env-var is present
[Color Management] Safely update ACE settings when a parameter does not exist anymore
Update Substance Engine to version 8.6.0
[Export] Add new GLTF export preset with Displacement support
[Scripting][Python] Retrieve resource information (including custom metadata)
[Scripting][Python] Add function to query list of mesh names per Texture Set
[Content] Add new Blender template and export preset
Fixed:
[MacOS] Crash when launching Iray in some cases
[Thumbnails] Shelf thumbnails do not load properly
Multiple UV channels are ignored
[Auto Unwrap] Unnecessary computation when splitting long islands
[Auto Unwrap] Option avoid elongated islands not taken into account
[Auto Unwrap] Loss of extra data (vertex colors) when repacking UVs
[UI] Horizontal scrollbar in properties window when Color Management is enabled
[Color Management] OCIO configs are missing substance_3d_painter_standard_srgb role
[Generator] Wrong usage of User data "disabled"
[Color Management] Color Space "Not Compatible" dropdown should not be clickable
[Color Management][Shader] sRGB override define doesn't work anymore
[Generator] Wrong usage of User data "disable"
[Layer stack] Broken previews with UV Tiles projects
[Shader] API documentation is not fully up to date with Bent Normals
[Export][Interoperability] Cannot send to Stager with special characters
[Content] Some brush presets thumbnails are empty or too dark
Known Issues:
[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors
[Layer Stack] Input source are not saved per layer
[Crash] Ctrl Z After deleting a shader instance
[Iray] IoR is blocked to 1 for some shaders
[Shader] Crash with old faulty shader
Changed files in this update