 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 July 2022

Update, Version 20220713

Share · View all patches · Build 9114345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
##########Content#################
Lei En now has a unique set of character graphics assets. (Previously he was using a generic NPC's assets.)
The player can use this new male character variation as well.
Of course, there is an easter egg.
Added a new dialog option to Lei En.
Reorganized the order of Lei En's dialog options, and put the most useful one on the top.
简体中文
##########Content#################
雷恩现在有了独有的角色图像资源。（此前他使用的是通用NPC的图像资源。）
玩家同样可以使用这套新的男性角色造型。
当然，这里有个彩蛋。
对雷恩加入了一个新的对话选项。
重新调整了雷恩的对话选项顺序，把最有用的放在了最上面。

Changed files in this update

Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link