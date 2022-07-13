Update, Version 20220713



English

##########Content#################

Lei En now has a unique set of character graphics assets. (Previously he was using a generic NPC's assets.)

The player can use this new male character variation as well.

Of course, there is an easter egg.

Added a new dialog option to Lei En.

Reorganized the order of Lei En's dialog options, and put the most useful one on the top.

简体中文

##########Content#################

雷恩现在有了独有的角色图像资源。（此前他使用的是通用NPC的图像资源。）

玩家同样可以使用这套新的男性角色造型。

当然，这里有个彩蛋。

对雷恩加入了一个新的对话选项。

重新调整了雷恩的对话选项顺序，把最有用的放在了最上面。