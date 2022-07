Share · View all patches · Build 9114079 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 15:19:10 UTC by Wendy

New Free Image

To celebrate the release of our latest game, Who Shuffled My Shapes? - We have added a new image to the bonus book for you to enjoy!

Check out our new game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1868060

Coloring Pixels v1.17.18 Patch Notes

New Features