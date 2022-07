This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello sim racers!

A new RC build of rFactor 2 is available to download, including the addition of some major physics improvements, such as dynamic track temperature, new ABS and TC options, Tender Springs and more!

Find out all you need to know on the Studio 397 website, link below:

https://www.studio-397.com/2022/07/july-release-candidate-now-available/