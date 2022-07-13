Farmland Realm Patch 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9113898 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 14:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

Fixed a bug that prevented the automatic irrigation system from saving

Removed unnecessary signs on the map

Fixed a bug that prevented the worker from replanting the field they harvested

Fixed a bug that allowed to pass through some objects in the map

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect achievements to be obtained when purchasing a Pig or Sheep

Improvements

The prices of the items sold in the item vendor are now displayed

We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.