Farmland Realm update for 13 July 2022

Farmland Realm Patch 1.02

Patch 1.02 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the automatic irrigation system from saving
  • Removed unnecessary signs on the map
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the worker from replanting the field they harvested
  • Fixed a bug that allowed to pass through some objects in the map
  • Fixed a bug that caused incorrect achievements to be obtained when purchasing a Pig or Sheep

Improvements

  • The prices of the items sold in the item vendor are now displayed

We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.

