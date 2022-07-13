Farmland Realm Patch 1.02

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team
Bugs
- Fixed a bug that prevented the automatic irrigation system from saving
- Removed unnecessary signs on the map
- Fixed a bug that prevented the worker from replanting the field they harvested
- Fixed a bug that allowed to pass through some objects in the map
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect achievements to be obtained when purchasing a Pig or Sheep
Improvements
- The prices of the items sold in the item vendor are now displayed
We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.
Changed files in this update