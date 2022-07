Share · View all patches · Build 9113846 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Officers! Weekend's approaching, it's time for our usual PvP Fest! Join the community for some weekend battles.

Set your Notification reminders.

Regular players , elites and newcomers are all welcomed.

Date: July 16th 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 1PM ET / 5PM UTC or GMT

Join in on our Discord and get some battle running!