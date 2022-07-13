 Skip to content

Shakes and Fidget update for 13 July 2022

Three Times the Fun

Shakes and Fidget update for 13 July 2022

The upcoming weekend offers exciting new rewards for heroic deeds! Here are the special actions you can look forward to:

• Epic Good Luck Extravaganza
• Tidy Toilet Time
• Forge Frenzy Festival
• Epic Shopping Spree Extravaganza

You can get more information about the special actions from the bartender in the tavern!

In addition, the weekend after this one will have the following event:

• Assembly of Awesome Animals
• Witches' Dance
• Glorious Gold Galore
• Days of Doomed Souls

Follow us on Twitch and win mushrooms during the livestreams on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 18 CEST: https://twitch.sfgame.net

