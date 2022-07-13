Three Times the Fun

Share · View all patches · Build 9113811 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The upcoming weekend offers exciting new rewards for heroic deeds! Here are the special actions you can look forward to:

• Epic Good Luck Extravaganza

• Tidy Toilet Time

• Forge Frenzy Festival

• Epic Shopping Spree Extravaganza

You can get more information about the special actions from the bartender in the tavern!

In addition, the weekend after this one will have the following event:

• Assembly of Awesome Animals

• Witches' Dance

• Glorious Gold Galore

• Days of Doomed Souls

