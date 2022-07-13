Quality of life improvements - Version 0.90b is out!

We have entirely changed the game's start as the previous version was confusing for the player on where to go and the first things to do. It is still a work in progress, but the first 10 minutes of the game give a better tutorial on what to do and where to go.
New Enhancements
- Objectives are displayed in reverse order to always show the last objective instead of scrolling often.
- Inform the player how to disable an energy barrier when getting close to it.
- Inform the player how to harvest elastrum from a tree.
Fixed Bugs
- Rework some of the lightings in the outpost on Zeros.
- The objective dialog is displayed over the compass.
- The compass orientation showed the wrong direction when looking to the right or left.
Known Issues
- Sometimes the battle sound will keep playing after killing all enemies. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.
- Materials on the TRX IV to be redone.
- The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.
- Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.
- Aspects of the skill tree management are missing content.
Coming Updates & features
- New levels.
- New weapons, firing modes, interactions.
- Powerful upgrades to powers.
- Better AI & more creatures animations.
- Enhance gameplay mechanic.
- Fully developed skill trees.
- Complete list of Steam Achievements.
Changed files in this update