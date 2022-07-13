 Skip to content

Shadowforge update for 13 July 2022

Patch 7.6.2

Build 9113555 · Last edited by Wendy

Updating the app with a new shader. It's the night time shader! It can be creepy or comfy.

Finally, when you rotate or scale a lassoed part, it will register itself to the surface. Just remember to ALT + Q when you're finished in case you don't want your lassoed part that isn't rotated or scaled to stay on the surface.

Now you need to press CTRL + T to put the rotated or scaled lasso part on the canvas.

In lasso edit mode, you now need to press Alt + Right Mouse Button to scale your lassoed part.

