College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 13 July 2022

[v1.1.0] Patch Notes

[v1.1.0] Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Engine / Codebase

  • Updated code base to Ren'Py 8 / Python 3.9
  • Various engine and code optimizations
  • Various reputation balancing
  • Created a label history collection to aid in debugging and compatibility

Kiwii

  • Fixed certain Kiwii images being located in the wrong folder
  • Fixed v14s47_kiwiiReply4 not being defined
  • Added additional profile pictures for some NPC characters

Fight System

  • Fixed damage multipliers in the fight system

Compatibility

  • Fixed backward compatibility in some path builder saves

Detective System

  • Fixed crash due to detective clues duplicating themselves

Narrative

  • Fixed underscores inside dialogue
  • Fixed incorrect sayer during certain dialogue
  • Various story and dialogue improvements

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed baby scheduling to prevent loops and crashes

NOTE: Due to the major Ren'Py and Python update there may be unknown bugs that slipped through our testing suite. If you encounter any issues please create a Discord support ticket: https://discord.gg/H98n8ubrGA or a GitHub issue: https://github.com/College-Kings/College-Kings/issues/new/choose and we will push patches as these are identified and resolved.

