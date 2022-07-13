[v1.1.0] Patch Notes

Engine / Codebase

Updated code base to Ren'Py 8 / Python 3.9

Various engine and code optimizations

Various reputation balancing

Created a label history collection to aid in debugging and compatibility

Kiwii

Fixed certain Kiwii images being located in the wrong folder

Fixed v14s47_kiwiiReply4 not being defined

Added additional profile pictures for some NPC characters

Fight System

Fixed damage multipliers in the fight system

Compatibility

Fixed backward compatibility in some path builder saves

Detective System

Fixed crash due to detective clues duplicating themselves

Narrative

Fixed underscores inside dialogue

Fixed incorrect sayer during certain dialogue

Various story and dialogue improvements

Miscellaneous

Fixed baby scheduling to prevent loops and crashes

NOTE: Due to the major Ren'Py and Python update there may be unknown bugs that slipped through our testing suite. If you encounter any issues please create a Discord support ticket: https://discord.gg/H98n8ubrGA or a GitHub issue: https://github.com/College-Kings/College-Kings/issues/new/choose and we will push patches as these are identified and resolved.