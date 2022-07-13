[v1.1.0] Patch Notes

Engine / Codebase
- Updated code base to Ren'Py 8 / Python 3.9
- Various engine and code optimizations
- Various reputation balancing
- Created a label history collection to aid in debugging and compatibility
Kiwii
- Fixed certain Kiwii images being located in the wrong folder
- Fixed v14s47_kiwiiReply4 not being defined
- Added additional profile pictures for some NPC characters
Fight System
- Fixed damage multipliers in the fight system
Compatibility
- Fixed backward compatibility in some path builder saves
Detective System
- Fixed crash due to detective clues duplicating themselves
Narrative
- Fixed underscores inside dialogue
- Fixed incorrect sayer during certain dialogue
- Various story and dialogue improvements
Miscellaneous
- Fixed baby scheduling to prevent loops and crashes
NOTE: Due to the major Ren'Py and Python update there may be unknown bugs that slipped through our testing suite. If you encounter any issues please create a Discord support ticket: https://discord.gg/H98n8ubrGA or a GitHub issue: https://github.com/College-Kings/College-Kings/issues/new/choose and we will push patches as these are identified and resolved.
Changed files in this update