 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drums Rock update for 13 July 2022

Snake's Revenge

Share · View all patches · Build 9113484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Rockers! Today we have a special announcement. The new update Snake’s Revenge is available now! The Unarmed Guitarist joins the battle! Defeat the powerful Snake, The Second Lord of Hell, at the dangerous Desert Caves. Also, new songs (Mirror Mirror, Ode To Joy and Red Devil) and new features like Latency Adjustment and more!

New Content:

  • New Boss (Unarmed Guitarist) on Rule The Night song! You can confront this boss in Campaign Mode at the final Chapter of Act 2
  • New Song: "Mirror Mirror" - Blind Guardian
  • New Song: "Red Devil" - John Verity
  • New Song: "Ode to Joy" - Arranged by Garage51
  • More songs are unlocked by default
  • Latency Adjustment has been added at general settings
  • Added the option to choose between the two different modes to display double notes
  • Added the option to adjust volume for the music drums and the drums fx
  • Added a UI element on the scene showing the perfect spot to hit a note
  • Inputs for Quest 2 devices now works without Steam VR
  • Bug fixing

Changed files in this update

Depot 1906021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link