Hi Rockers! Today we have a special announcement. The new update Snake’s Revenge is available now! The Unarmed Guitarist joins the battle! Defeat the powerful Snake, The Second Lord of Hell, at the dangerous Desert Caves. Also, new songs (Mirror Mirror, Ode To Joy and Red Devil) and new features like Latency Adjustment and more!
New Content:
- New Boss (Unarmed Guitarist) on Rule The Night song! You can confront this boss in Campaign Mode at the final Chapter of Act 2
- New Song: "Mirror Mirror" - Blind Guardian
- New Song: "Red Devil" - John Verity
- New Song: "Ode to Joy" - Arranged by Garage51
- More songs are unlocked by default
- Latency Adjustment has been added at general settings
- Added the option to choose between the two different modes to display double notes
- Added the option to adjust volume for the music drums and the drums fx
- Added a UI element on the scene showing the perfect spot to hit a note
- Inputs for Quest 2 devices now works without Steam VR
- Bug fixing
Changed files in this update