Fix description on July 13 and release update announcement on July 15

The current version of the fixed content has been in the version, everyone in the community and the game announcement to view the optimized content:

Fix for July 13:

Fixed a black screen for deluxe characters when entering the game Adjust the default resolution and particle quality of the game (you can also change it in the Settings after entering the game) Fix the problem of setting complex conversion failure

Content:

The story of the School: Six Doors, Wudang School

Six gates can now teleport anywhere on the map

Wudang faction faction skill call can use characters up to level 15 as support team members

Added new special vows: Xuanyuan Guang, Zhong Da, Feng Chong, Bai Xiaoqing, Shuang Shanshan, LAN Minghuang Add a bonus for improving the level of equipment in the opening achievement reward. Use this bonus to get high-level equipment that only drops on high difficulty on low difficulty

Some feedback on collected issues

Entry problems of faction:

Current edition open Gai gang, Shaolin, wuyue School, red knife door

The unlockable condition of gai gang: kaifeng defeats evil not to make

Shaolin unlocking conditions: selected Shaolin in the zhidongda mission

Unlock condition of wuyue Zong: join kaifeng arena

Red knife unlocking conditions: help kaifeng Zhu Houhei find the package

We fixed an issue where the unlock conditions were not displayed in a later release

The breakout time of the standalone version of real gas is only one year:

You can expend achievement points in the initial achievement bonus to extend the burst of true qi

In the game, you can get the mission prop jindan, which immediately extends the outbreak time of true qi after use

Longer initial burst times can be achieved on higher difficulty

If the difficulty of the game is too high based on actual feedback, there will be more gains in subsequent updates