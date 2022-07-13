Crown of Pain - Combat Update

Combat

Dear players! As per your response on game release, it quickly became clear to us that game needs more clarity and consistency combat wise. This patch addresses this. Basic attacks now give match blocks, while special abilities consumes them. You can equip any abilities now, but their order will now matter greatly as matches will be consumed based on that order. Find our more in our description:

This change took a lot of time and a lot of experimentation, but we are now confident that combat feels much more satisfying and look forward into finally adding more content as the game develops.

Input

Based on feedback we changed the input system that blocks now can only be dragged into direction and move happens right away. Input where selecting block and then clicking to other in order to move elements has been removed.

Other Changes

Improved randomness for match blocks. New blocks are less random: they rely more on the blocks falling down

Fixed issue with blocks sometimes switching randomly

Added UI indicator when matching input is blocked while there are on-going actions

Reverted additional element showing while there are no selected special abilities. Each match block has an equal chance to show up now

Effects applied on the targets are now applied right away. [changed from the end of the turn]

Effects are now removed at the end of the turn (after all abilities/attacks are performed)

Fixed issue where match block removal trigger did damage for 1 tick. (no damage no longer applied, as expected)

Fixed faith giving animation upon enemy death

Improved animation timing for special abilities

Fixed animation for effect show & hide

Added UI to display leftover resources at the top-left corner

Fixed issue where attacks that consumed elements did not perform abilities upon next wave arrival

Added UI indicator for performing ability

Thank you so much for your time and let us know if any issues come up!