Hold Your Own beta 10.0.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9113385 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 12:52:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hold Your Own Beta Experimental Build V10.0.3 Patch Notes

NOTICE: This patch will require a restart. This is unfortunate but best to happen now in beta.

Made a significant, but invisible to the player, landscape change that requires the restart.

Fixed cars rolling when placed on ground,

Fixed cars not being able to be spawned on some surfaces.

Fixed some non-functional POI doors.

Fixed graphics glitch in a cave.

Fixed vendor sell prices and totals.

Removed hammer from crafting menu as it has no current use.

Removed curved building parts from crafting menu as they are not complete.

Fixed boat not being able to be recalled.

Added protections against hot bar becoming unusable. Please report additional cases of this problem.

Attempted to reduce lag around active campfires and forges. Let me know if you see a change.

Reduced shiny skin on hands when dark.

Mine entrances will now block all vehicles, like flying your helicopter down a mine shaft! Fixed some rocks around mine entrances.

Fixed quest completion message left on screen. Please report any additional instances.

Fixed ability to sprint while crouched with no stamina decrease.

Fixed multiple placables when placing just one. Please report any additional instances.

Added text to Num-9 key bind indicating it applies to both boat and car.

Fixed tranquilizer darts not being removed from stack when reloading.

Turned off fog in caves during storms.

Added protections to prevent immobile AI spawning during certain quests. Please report any additional instances.

Fixed some quest texts.

Fixed blueprint not being required when crafting Workshop.

Fixed some spawner issues.

Made cave on coast of large starting island a bit more accessible.

Added storage crate recipe to Saw Bench menu.

Add a “Save before quit?” to Quite Game and Main Menu in the ingame menu. Yes/No popup box on exiting the game. 'Yes' saves then quits, 'No' quits without saving.

Happy Gaming!