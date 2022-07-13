 Skip to content

Kanso update for 13 July 2022

New Levels

Patchnotes via Steam Community


After much consideration I have reworked the 32 levels in the Foundation world. The first world you encounter after the first 'Root' levels.

I initially intended these Ensô's (Levels) to be empty, a moment to focus on the circular motion of Kanso.
While I feel this works conceptually, it left some players understandably a little confused on why there was no Daemons to avoid.

So with that in mind I designed a set of levels that keeps in line with my intentions and also offers the same light challenge as the rest of Kanso.

I hope you enjoy this addition to Kanso, and that it helps you fine your moment of Zen.

