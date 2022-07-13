216: Early Access 0.12.53 - July 13, 2022 8:15 AM EST
• Fixed a few issues related to chatting with town from a dungeon.
• You can no longer send a party invite to people in a dungeon.
• The game no longer forces you to party chat after every battle.
• You no longer appear in town chat presence while in a dungeon.
• It is now possible to change your town channel while in a dungeon.
Nevergrind Online update for 13 July 2022
Enhancements to the dungeon-town chat system
