Nevergrind Online update for 13 July 2022

Enhancements to the dungeon-town chat system

Build 9113213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

216: Early Access 0.12.53 - July 13, 2022 8:15 AM EST
• Fixed a few issues related to chatting with town from a dungeon.
• You can no longer send a party invite to people in a dungeon.
• The game no longer forces you to party chat after every battle.
• You no longer appear in town chat presence while in a dungeon.
• It is now possible to change your town channel while in a dungeon.

