Enhancements to the dungeon-town chat system

216: Early Access 0.12.53 - July 13, 2022 8:15 AM EST

• Fixed a few issues related to chatting with town from a dungeon.

• You can no longer send a party invite to people in a dungeon.

• The game no longer forces you to party chat after every battle.

• You no longer appear in town chat presence while in a dungeon.

• It is now possible to change your town channel while in a dungeon.