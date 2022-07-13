 Skip to content

Running in the Y2K update for 13 July 2022

2 UP!

Share · View all patches · Build 9113129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an extra life to the game (you can now revive twice per run).

Also fixed a minor display bug in the food indicator of the cave.

