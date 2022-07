The wait is over: Necrosmith is here![

It's time to gather an army of the dead, fight your way through the hordes of enemies and find the keys to salvation in dozens of biomes! But first, don't forget to buy a cat bed 😼

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1949190

Watch the new release trailer, find out what awaits you in Necrosmith and save 10% on your game purchase now! The launch discount will be valid for one week only.

[previewyoutube=yrs5EnI6Uls;full]//youtube[/previewyoutube]