Update 1.1.9: Optimization Update

This new update brings an overall performance upgrade and new interfaces to give you a smoother experience!

Added in this patch:

🚀 New probing and drilling user interface

🚀 It is now possible to use ‘Click & drop’ instead of ‘Drag & drop’ to manipulate resources

🚀 Crew members assignations are now also displayed in the Cargo tab

Fixed in this patch:

🚀 Overall performance upgrade. The game should run better on older computers

🚀 Softlock in the Cargo view

🚀 Items were not always destroyed when durability reached 0

🚀 Effects of various skills and textual events

🚀 Various visual glitches, text corrections, and mismatches

More patches are arriving in the next few weeks, alongside a new roadmap so stay tuned!

Thank you for your patience and support as we make Out There: Oceans of Time the experience you've been waiting for.

Mi-Clos Studio & Modern Wolf

Get the latest updates on our socials:

🚀 Following Out There: Oceans of Time on Twitter

🚀 Join the community on Discord

🚀 Subscribe to our newsletter