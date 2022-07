Update 1.1.9: Optimization Update

This new update brings an overall performance upgrade and new interfaces to give you a smoother experience!

Added in this patch:

πŸš€ New probing and drilling user interface

πŸš€ It is now possible to use β€˜Click & drop’ instead of β€˜Drag & drop’ to manipulate resources

πŸš€ Crew members assignations are now also displayed in the Cargo tab

Fixed in this patch:

πŸš€ Overall performance upgrade. The game should run better on older computers

πŸš€ Softlock in the Cargo view

πŸš€ Items were not always destroyed when durability reached 0

πŸš€ Effects of various skills and textual events

πŸš€ Various visual glitches, text corrections, and mismatches

More patches are arriving in the next few weeks, alongside a new roadmap so stay tuned!

Thank you for your patience and support as we make Out There: Oceans of Time the experience you've been waiting for.

Mi-Clos Studio & Modern Wolf

