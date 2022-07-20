 Skip to content

Out There: Oceans of Time update for 20 July 2022

Update 1.1.9: Optimization Update

Update 1.1.9: Optimization Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new update brings an overall performance upgrade and new interfaces to give you a smoother experience!

Added in this patch:
🚀 New probing and drilling user interface
🚀 It is now possible to use ‘Click & drop’ instead of ‘Drag & drop’ to manipulate resources
🚀 Crew members assignations are now also displayed in the Cargo tab

Fixed in this patch:
🚀 Overall performance upgrade. The game should run better on older computers
🚀 Softlock in the Cargo view
🚀 Items were not always destroyed when durability reached 0
🚀 Effects of various skills and textual events
🚀 Various visual glitches, text corrections, and mismatches

More patches are arriving in the next few weeks, alongside a new roadmap so stay tuned!

Thank you for your patience and support as we make Out There: Oceans of Time the experience you've been waiting for.

  • Mi-Clos Studio & Modern Wolf

