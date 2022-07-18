STEAM VR FEST UPDATE

Fellow Mechanics!

Today we all start celebrating the STEAM VR FEST! As you don't stop sharing new, precious feedback, insights and suggestions with us, we were able to prepare yet another update for the free Prologue of Tank Mechanic Simulator VR. That of course means improvements to the full release as well :) And rest assured that we are getting closer to the launch day.

Don't forget to add the full version of the game to your wishlist so you get notified once we have more news! ːsteamthumbsupː