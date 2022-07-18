STEAM VR FEST UPDATE

Fellow Mechanics!
Today we all start celebrating the STEAM VR FEST! As you don't stop sharing new, precious feedback, insights and suggestions with us, we were able to prepare yet another update for the free Prologue of Tank Mechanic Simulator VR. That of course means improvements to the full release as well :) And rest assured that we are getting closer to the launch day.
Don't forget to add the full version of the game to your wishlist so you get notified once we have more news! ːsteamthumbsupː
Below you will find a list of what to expect in the newest update:
- Optimization fixes.
- Fixes to model swapping of some objects in Warehouse.
- Added automatic fluid switching when grabbing Containers.
- Fixed issues with Shop and buying duplicated elements.
- Tank Status window now attaches to currently used Tool.
- Autosave changed to 5 minutes (previously 30 minutes).
- Settings now save every time any change is made.
- Various element duplication methods have been fixed.