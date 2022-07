Hi all!

Thank you for playing the VR version of Lost Ember and for giving us your feedback! That's always appreciated! :)

We just pushed the first small patch with just two little fixes that fix weirdly rotated subtitles and move the little red cross that's supposed to help with motion sickness to the "VR borders" option so you have a way to disable it!

Let us know what you think and keep the feedback and bug reports coming! :)

Your moonies!