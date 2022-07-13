Cue Club 2 Update V2.099.3

Hi Everyone,
In today's update we've introduced more features requested by the community along with some further bug fixes and improvements. Full details below.
AIMING
-
Fixed an issue where the cue ball would sometimes not follow the exact path of the aim line, if a shot was played with side spin and the cue raised, and power was changed immediately before shooting. This applies when the cue control method is set to 'Automatic'. See 'Options > Controls > Basic Settings > Cue Control'.
-
In rare instances where there is some margin for error in aiming, the secondary aim line now fans out to give feedback to the player that some deviation may occur. Applies mainly to swerve shots where low power is used or there is a long distance to cover to reach the object ball.
CONTROLS
-
Navigation speed for the aiming target now has a separate settings for 2D and 3D modes. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings'.
-
Navigation speed upper and lower limits in 2D mode have been recalibrated, offering finer, more gradual increases across the range of settings.
-
Navigation speed in 3D mode can now be boosted along the Y axis for faster movement. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Y Axis Boost (3D)'. There are 5 settings available ranging from 'Off' to 200% in 50% increments, with the default boost level set to 100%.
-
Fixed an issue where holding down the F10 key would continually re-rack the balls in practice mode and speed pool.
CAMERAS
-
Added setting to automatically switch the camera between 2D and 3D mode after playing a shot. See 'Options > Cameras > Auto Switching (2D to 3D)'. This is useful if you prefer to play shots in 2D but watch the action in 3D.
-
Fixed an issue where the first person camera was not always set correctly at the start of a match.
MULTIPLAYER
-
Fixed an issue in human vs human online matches where qualification for online leaderboards would be turned off, if the secondary aim lines where enabled in menu options but disabled in the multiplayer lobby.
-
Fixed an issue where conceding a game immediately after playing a shot would break the connection. It is now only possible to concede when it's your turn and also before taking a shot.
USER INTERFACE
- Added a 'Random' option for power bar colour, which resets at the start of a new match or a reload. See 'Options > Display > User Interface > Power Bar (Colour)' and click the left button to find the new setting.
GRAPHICS
- Fixed an issue when using an ultra-wide monitor where edges of the screen were sometimes not rendered correctly when playing in the bar venues.
MENUS
-
In speed pool, after clearing the table, the in-game leaderboard can now be navigated through by using the arrow buttons at the bottom of the menu.
-
Fixed an issue where ball textures were not visible in the ball set selection menu, if a game of snooker had just been played.
-
Fixed an issue where it was possible to load a saved shot from the main menu and then actually play on, instead of only being able to replay the shot, when using certain key press combinations.
-
The Polish language in-game keyboard now uses a standard 'qwerty' layout.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
