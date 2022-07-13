Cue Club 2 Update V2.099.3

Fixed an issue where the cue ball would sometimes not follow the exact path of the aim line, if a shot was played with side spin and the cue raised, and power was changed immediately before shooting. This applies when the cue control method is set to 'Automatic'. See 'Options > Controls > Basic Settings > Cue Control'.

In rare instances where there is some margin for error in aiming, the secondary aim line now fans out to give feedback to the player that some deviation may occur. Applies mainly to swerve shots where low power is used or there is a long distance to cover to reach the object ball.