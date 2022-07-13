Retirement Simulator V0.6.19 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9112794 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support for Retirement Simulator.

We have just released a new update (V0.6.19) and made some further optimization of the game.



Game Optimization:

Adjusted the amount of money needed to synthesize the martial arts skills for the Kungfu Master Route Slightly lowered the earnings of doing Kungfu-teaching related jobs of the Kungfu Master Route Adjusted the number of items rewarded for some of the wish route goals Adjusted the attributes rewarded when players make favorable choices in battles Adjusted the attributes provided by the characteristic “Gourmand” and changed its effect to “increase the benefits of eating food by 100%” Slightly enhanced the effect of the characteristic “Financial Specialist” Slightly increased the money needed to participate in the exams for “Driving Practice” and “Professional Photography” at the college for the elderly.

Thank you again and we’ll see you in the next update.