 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Void -Dementia- update for 13 July 2022

Official release

Share · View all patches · Build 9112512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, we are Team Underbar.
Congratulations, our game has been officially released.
You can add Res Tower mode (Roguelike action) with all the promised content.

This is a summary note about the official release.

Japanese language support
Controller support

1. Stage mode
Story room
5 Types of stages and map
5 Boss
50 skills
19 Masteries
51 Challenge
World Ranking

2. Res Tower mod
100th floor stage
27 Random skill
27 Evolution skill
World Ranking

Also, the artbook and soundtrack dlc are available for purchase.
Thanks your support

Changed files in this update

Depot 1538641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link