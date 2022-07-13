Hello, we are Team Underbar.
Congratulations, our game has been officially released.
You can add Res Tower mode (Roguelike action) with all the promised content.
This is a summary note about the official release.
Japanese language support
Controller support
1. Stage mode
Story room
5 Types of stages and map
5 Boss
50 skills
19 Masteries
51 Challenge
World Ranking
2. Res Tower mod
100th floor stage
27 Random skill
27 Evolution skill
World Ranking
Also, the artbook and soundtrack dlc are available for purchase.
Thanks your support
Changed files in this update