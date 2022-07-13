Share · View all patches · Build 9112512 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 10:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, we are Team Underbar.

Congratulations, our game has been officially released.

You can add Res Tower mode (Roguelike action) with all the promised content.

This is a summary note about the official release.

Japanese language support

Controller support

1. Stage mode

Story room

5 Types of stages and map

5 Boss

50 skills

19 Masteries

51 Challenge

World Ranking

2. Res Tower mod

100th floor stage

27 Random skill

27 Evolution skill

World Ranking

Also, the artbook and soundtrack dlc are available for purchase.

Thanks your support