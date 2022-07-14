Update v1.0.7.2415 notes

Features

In Encyclopedia, when you hover over any blocked content (guns, ships, ammo, etc.), a popup appears with information on how to unlock it

Added "Achievements" section to Encyclopedia. It has the same achievements as Steam

Bugfixes

The "Vortex Anti-Ship Plasma Turret" weapon is now unlockable, previously it had no unlock condition

The progress of the "Explorer" achievement is not interrupted if the player exits the game and then continues

The unlock messages in the upper right corner will no longer be spammed. Previously, spam continued until all unlocks in the Encyclopedia were viewed

Text breaking when switching the game language to any language other than the system language

The parameters of the gun in the gun popup are 2 times larger than the correct ones with the "Master Gunner" ability

With broken sensors, enemy unit healthbars were visible on the enemy ship

Balance

As we wrote earlier "The drop chance of phenomenal weapons depending on the wanted status has been changed from 60-90% to 10-50%". Now this should work correctly. Previously, the chance could also be lowered due to other factors, such as whether the gun that should drop was unlocked, etc.

Visual

Updated the visuals of the end of chapter and freemode screens

New loading animation on loading screens

Enemy unit level-up animation not showing

Misc

Now, when clicking on the firing mode of a gun, the gun itself is not selected, the cursor does not change to the target designation cursor, it only turns the mode on or off