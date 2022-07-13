Update 0.11.6: British Battleships

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Please note that the servers will be temporarily unavailable due to the release of an update. The schedule is available below.

Maintenance times are tentative and subject to change. Please accept our apologies for any inconveniences.

[table][tr][th]

Asia**[/url]

[/th][td]

2022-07-14 05:00—08:00 UTC+8[/td][td]

2022-07-13 21:00—23:59 UTC[/td]

[/tr][tr][th]

CIS**[/url]

[/th][td]

2022-07-13 05:00—10:00 MSK (UTC+3)[/td][td]

2022-07-13 02:00—07:00 UTC[/td]

[/tr][tr][th]

EU**[/url]

[/th][td]

2022-07-14 07:00—10:00 CEST (UTC+2)[/td][td]

2022-07-14 05:00—08:00 UTC[/td]

[/tr][tr][th]

NA**[/url]

[/th][td]

2022-07-13 03:00 AM—06:00 AM PT (UTC–7)[/td][td]

2022-07-13 10:00—13:00 UTC[/td][/tr][/table]

The new update will go live some time after it's been downloaded because the client and server sides are updated separately. While the client begins to update immediately, it takes time for the servers to be updated across all regions.

If there are problems with downloading or launching the update—please perform files integrity check.

Subtitles can be enabled in the video player separately.



We come bearing gifts! Stay on the lookout for Community Tokens in this and other articles on our website! You can exchange them in the Armory for containers that hold Premium ships and other items. Stay tuned for more news, and be sure to share the articles with your friends so they can also enjoy claiming gifts!

The reward can be claimed before: Wed. 10 Aug. 15:00 CEST (UTC+2)

[table][tr][th][h3=button]Asia[/h3][/th][th]

[/th]

[/tr][tr][th]

CIS

[/th][th]

[/th]

[/tr][tr][th]

EU

[/th][th]

[/th]

[/tr][tr][th]

NA

[/th][th]

[/th][/tr][/table]

Watch our official streams and participate in the Public Test and other activities to earn Community Tokens. In total, you will be able to find up to 850 Community Tokens on our website before the end of Update 0.11.6.