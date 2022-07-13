Community Update - Summer 2022

Hello NosPlayers!

Time really flies when you’re having fun! With half of the year already behind us, it’s about time we had another round of ‘What’s going down in the world of NosTale over the coming months?’

But before we get down to it, just the usual quick note that the following are only plans that may be subject to change. It’s entirely possible that some things get pulled forward, while others end up on the back-burner, so please see this roadmap as a general guide of what lies ahead, rather than a set of commandments chiselled in stone.

With that out of the way, let’s get to it!

In general, balancing changes and quality of life improvements will continue to be released sporadically between larger updates. There’s more than enough work to be done here, and while we don’t want to nail ourselves to any specific changes, rest assured we won’t be running out things to improve any time soon.

We previously announced the next round of balancing changes which will concentrate on the Master Wolf, Holy Mage and Crusader specialists. A little further on the horizon will be the Warrior, Sunchaser and Mystic Arts.

If you’re one of those people who’d much rather decimate the local wildlife though, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, with SP10 planned for the end of the year! That’s right, we’re looking to introduce a new specialist for every class. Such big content changes always require a lot of effort, so we can’t absolutely guarantee that this patch won’t be pushed back to the following year, but for now we’re definitely aiming at a 2022 release.

Even though we already had a round of server merges in the first half of the year, we’re planning more for the second half. This time will focus on those servers which didn’t need any change in the last round, but where activity has dropped off and the requests for a merge have become louder.

Please note that we’ll only go into more specific detail (regarding which servers and when etc.) at a later point in time. Because of its geographic location, merging the US server (EN2) is giving us some headaches which will need more time to iron out, so it’s possible that this server will not be part of the second round of merges.

As it’s been almost a year since the last new server launch, we’ll probably have some news on that front in the second half of the year, but again, more details will follow in due course.

As ever, there’ll be seasonal events to look forward to, and doubtless a few new items will find their way into the game. And let’s not forget that NosTale will pass a huge milestone and celebrate its 15th anniversary in October! That’s right, if we’re made to feel old, you have to share our pain!

And that about wraps up everything we have to tell! As already mentioned at the start, it’s entirely possible for some of these plans to get waylaid or for others to take their place. But we hope this update at least gives you a flavour of the things to come.

Wishing you a (not too) warm and sunny summer!

The NosTale Team