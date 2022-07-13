[Event] Luminary's 16th Anniversary Events

Share · View all patches · Build 9112101 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Luminary Anniversary Events

The celebration continues for the month of July with awesome Anniversary events.

Expect more from the Luminary Global Team.

Time to blow the candle and celebrate the 16th Anniversary with the BLOW!

Let us introduce these events shall we!

Blow Up The Anniversary Candle

Every town should have a build their Anniversary Structure.

All townies from their respective town should put their ad

"Let's Celebrate and Blow the Candle" and all townies

from that town will receive special rewards for participating

in the event.

NOTE:

*The chief of the winning town will decide for any Crafting Materials or any box fragments for the town’s choice.

To participate:

Send a screenshot of your town and follow the format to be sent.

Format (with screenshot of the town)

Town:

Town Chief IGN:

Screen shot:

NOTE: Only the town representative or town chief will send the entry.

All entries for this event should be sent to support.goonzu@valofe.com. The moderator will check the entries for this event. Each town will be chosen for the liveliest and cheerful town during the Anniversary Event. Wait for the results!

Duration of Registration:

StartDate: July 20, 2022 PST/PDT

EndDate: July 27, 2022 PST/PDT

Townies Reward:

Lucky Key Pad x200

Box Fragment of the TC's Choice x100

Miracle Hammer x5

Miracle Nail x5

Premium Re-Packing Ticket x5

Re-Packing Ticket x5

*2x Crafting Materials of your Choice x5000

Hourly Hunting Game

Event Start: July 13, 2022

End: August 10, 2022

Luminarians need to complete a total of 2 hours daily in the hunting field maps to receive the event reward “Raccoon Package” and acquire a daily stamp, one slayer stamp per day upon completing 2 hours of hunting.



Raccoon Package

Booster Pill

Revive Potion

Energy Jar

All-round Medicine

Polisher

Total time is accumulated every time a player login and kill monsters on any fields.

Players can check the Hourly Hunting Game window to monitor the total hunting time spent on killing monsters on any hunting field maps. To view the Hunting stamps, click the Hourly Hunting Game window.

NOTE: The timer will stops in 10 seconds idle time after the last blow of the character on the monster

Slayer Stamp

Every time the players claimed the Slayer Package he will earn a Slayer Stamp.

Complete 20 stamps and will have a chance to get New Limited Edition Title.

Collection title can only be claimed for 30 days.

16th Anniversary Collection Title

[1] Vit: 20

[2] Skill name: Daze - 30% rate triggers a stun effect on a target enemy for 2 seconds.

Anniversary Bazaar

All items from recent and from the past will be sold in game for an affordable price

possible only available during the Anniversary event.

Event Starts: July 13, 2022 PST/PDT

Event Ends: July 20, 2022 PST/PDT

All the selected items will be on sale.

Luminary Anniversary Lucky Box

Players will still claim the Luminary Anniversary Lucky Box

once a day during the duration of the system event.

Once you see the "Happy Birthday" banner, it is time to

claim the reward. Make sure everyone will be online during this time.

Start Date: July 20, 2022 PST/PDT

End Date: July 31, 2022 PST/PDT