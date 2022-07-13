Share · View all patches · Build 9112054 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Major changes have been made to the store system.

The refresh function of the old store system has been eliminated.

When a boss is defeated, the store UI opens and game time progression stops.

Interacting with the old store system's refresher will open the new store UI. However, once opened, it will disappear.

*The new store system is subject to significant changes in the future.

Inventory can now be viewed when the Recycle UI, Shop UI, or Legendary Select UI is open. Press the lower left button or press the Tab key to open the inventory confirmation screen. In rare cases, there is a bug that the Tab key does not open the screen.

The Recycle UI, Shop UI, and Legendary Select UI can now be closed with the ESC key.

Font size has been partially reduced.

Balance adjustment

Reduced the amount of money obtained when defeating enemies.

When an enemy is defeated, the bullets fired by the enemy will disappear.

Adjusted the speed of the Spider Boss's leaping attack.

The speed of the Bike Boss's rushing attack has been lowered and its power increased.

Recycling Boxes are now only dropped by the Boss.

Optimization

Updated the game engine version. (UE4.24 to UE4.27)