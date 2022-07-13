 Skip to content

Feline Sweet update for 13 July 2022

Beta Max!

Share · View all patches · Build 9112044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All levels done, one known bug left, and they just went out the door.
So everything is done, just waiting on feedback if any bugs come back, if nothing major, then the full release will happen in about a week or two ːsteamhappyː

Depot 1723391
