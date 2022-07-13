Bugfixes & Stability

After a massive increase in players (thank you!) it highlighted that we needed to do some more work, particularly on fixing issues with the tutorials. While we knew we wanted to upgrade them to be better, we didn't realize they struggled quite so much with the changes we made in the refactor. Additionally while fixing some bugs and making optimizations, we inadvertently made more bugs.

Improving the Survival Loops

As we start to progress towards tightening up the overall game loop there is is some homework to be done improving the survival loops. A common source of frustration has been water. The existing ice crusher did not warm the water up and a bug resulted in the water made from ice coming out at extreme temperatures. The new Ice Crusher will stop to warm up its internal atmosphere if it is too cold. Additionally, the bug is fixed and water will come out slightly above freezing.

Optimizations and Improvements

We've continue to optimize elements of the game to further increase the sizes of base that can be supported. Our small team has been closely monitoring the forums, discord, reddit, and streams looking for problems and issues that we could solve. We released a few hotfixes over the weekend to work out the worst of the issues, but took a break on Sunday to get back into it for this week.

UPCOMING: Next Steps

Continued primary focus will be stability and bug-fixing, but we will be continuing to push towards reshaping the game towards a better defined objective - and laying on a true survival loop. This will include a solid focus on the mid and late game especially around ore generation. Expanding the trading and mission system, a load of new content (Nuclear reactors!), expanding the role of Rockets (including midgame options), new worlds, and much more.

UPCOMING: Multiplayer Improvements

As part of our studio commitment to provide completely DRM software, with no reliance on external SDKs (like steam), we have had to rip out some nice functionality to ensure everyone can play the game together, no matter the source of their copy of the game (whether pirated, on a console, or from steam - we want people to be able to play together).

We will continue to work to better support multiplayer and fix associated bugs, and we do understand some miss the peer-to-peer options Steam provides. However, our studio is committed to the goal of making games that can outlast both the studio and the store you bought it from. To do that, we need to make sure the game is not reliant on steam to play.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can already see the tremendous success. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord makes a tremendous difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game is substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those whole like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

