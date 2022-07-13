 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BustyBiz update for 13 July 2022

Patchnotes 1.47.477

Share · View all patches · Build 9111745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • Tournaments where added to the game! Participate each week and earn tournament tokens and more exciting prices. The tournament will only run one day, so make sure to be ready. The shop for tokens is open 24/7.

  • New girl Anna added to the game! Meet Rose's lover Anna in the Vault area and unlock new hot images and interactive scenes.

  • Added two new interactive scenes for Rachel.

  • Prepared several events for the upcoming weeks.

  • Optimizations and bug fixes.

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9111745
Depot 1443821
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link