Tournaments where added to the game! Participate each week and earn tournament tokens and more exciting prices. The tournament will only run one day, so make sure to be ready. The shop for tokens is open 24/7.
New girl Anna added to the game! Meet Rose's lover Anna in the Vault area and unlock new hot images and interactive scenes.
Added two new interactive scenes for Rachel.
Prepared several events for the upcoming weeks.
Optimizations and bug fixes.
BustyBiz update for 13 July 2022
Patchnotes 1.47.477
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in staging branch