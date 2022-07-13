Patch - 1.1.13 [Experimental only]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

These are patch notes for the newly "opened" Experimental Steam Branch. Experimental will operate as followed:

We have made new channels on Discord + Steam forums these channels are for users that like to live on the dangerous side of things and want to push feedback to us for upcoming patches. Whenever there is a patch it enters that experimental build for 1-2 days minimum if nothing fatal is found it will be pushed public.

The testing and feedback for Experimental is open to anyone to help based on their preferred engagement system Steam or Discord. This is an effort to help squash more bugs and hopefully our bug fixes that cause other issues can be caught and fixed within this time period.

Experimental will stay open at all times going forward.

How to Opt-in

Expect the first Step of the new Early game [Localized Infection Spawning] live on Experimental Wednesday-Thursday for feedback!

Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Early pass on the 'local virtual population moving if no pods remain' logic, to make sure local populations of virtual infected do not become 'stuck' if the player wipes out their pods before the virtual infected in that area can enter the world

unlock prices changed for phase upgrades, flashlight and gas mask and nvg unlocked by default

fixed blowup guy not exploding again

texture redux for better memory

Updated Virtual Unit Movers to have movement components that better match regular units (fixes an issue with them trying to 'climb' areas which they should be able to, but couldn't, so 'virtual' groups of infected can move better now)

Adjusted a Power Plant move proxy

Adjusted the 'per level' values in the SpawnNode to be floats, for easier customization

Added a small safety to the NewBaseVehicleBP

Adjusted Seenlist logic to mark units that have been right-clicked to be targeted as 'priority targets', which are treated as 10mil threat more important in target prioritization. Doing this also will remove 'priority target' from anything else in that unit's SeenList, so 'priority targets' are not remembered if you issue different orders. They still will have more threat than usual from being right clicked, however.

Fixed several Navigation errors around Angel Island cliffs.

Virtual texture conversion for wall weapons

Presidio Zone Border and Location Volume overhaul

Angel Island Location Volume overhaul

Fixed water collision so you can drag boxes over them again and order helicopters to exact points over the water

Added saving/loading for unit's "MySpawnNode" pointer (should help fix some issues with civilian evacuation 'not counting')

Conversion health of cerc changed from 2000 - 110

Pod resistance changed to better survive scar meta

Lod changes for Weapons

Virtual textures added

Virtual textures added Reverted spawn node settings in the SpawnNodes maps for the Master, so they stop 'overriding' values from the SpawnNodeBP. In the Future we will be tweaking how often Spitters/blowup guys appear once their AI is finalized

Disabled the CommandPost's civilian spawning loop in Chelsey System enabled maps

Used a new implementation of 'hovering over' to make the mouse 'hovering over units/buildings' more accurate and responsive

Improved Structure-handling of 'mouse over hover display' to include 'highlighting' the building

Improved turret widget to zoom in slightly when you hover over said turret, and to 'highlight' its base when hovered, too

Added a speculative fix for turrets not 'unfolding' when loading saves (seems to work, hopefully doesn't add issues)

Updated the ADS and the Field Turrets to player more nicely with the hovering-highlighting system

Fixed the 'world infection' post process effects being 'active' even if the source area is not

Added a safety to make sure units which are dropped in via parachute will run to their building's rally point

Converted system to new HLOD proxy setup. AI 1 - 5 converted so far

Fixed a 'distance check' in the assignment of multiple units to construction points (to prevent units getting stuck in 'infinite construction loops' between two semi-distant construction points)

Adjusted Engineer Pathing so they hopefully cannot get stuck on walls/objects they construct anymore.

Also added a final check when a unit finishes building something to make them try to 'lerp away' from whatever they built, if their ground is invalid

Adjusted the 'in world name popups' when hovering over buildings to not 'black out the screen' for one frame when popping up (they 'scale' right after being constructed: if the framerate's low enough, you'll see this for one frame. It now is going to be invisible for that first frame, to prevent assaulting users' eyes if their framerate is dropped) Result: Construction seems a lot more reliable

Revamped the saving/loading of 'world infection goop': should now be more accurate. As a side-effect, old saves will not remember where their goop was, but shouldn't be a big deal

Moved the 'Idle Engineer' button to the bottom left of the HUD, to the right of the minimap (and scaled it down)

Set up the 'saving' popup to be in a horizontal box with the Idle Engineer button, so it won't conflict with the Idle Engineer button

Adjusted the Unit Groups to start higher up, now that the Idle Engineer button has been moved

Additionally, adjusted the Unit Card scaling to not be as intense (max size is now +25%, instead of +50%), to try to prevent the cards from overlaying the minimap

A 'death icon' will appear to the right of a group name when a unit is killed. A different icon will appear if a unit succumbs to infection and converts.

Added a 'collapsed mode' for the new Unit Card Group Window setup. In Collapsed Mode, only a unified healthbar is shown. It will shift to red in color if it gets low. This healthbar only shows the average for living members. If a unit dies or is converted, the healthbar will adjust its maximum (which may go 'up' due to missing a member), but this will also be indicated as still bad due to the death/conversion icon appearing. Additionally, the Groups will remember if they were Collapsed or not

The Group Name (and the unified healthbar, in collapsed mode) will now flash red if a unit in that group takes damage.

Updated the Group Window widget naming setup:

Scalebox added and text limit increased (from 10 to 20), so you can give groups a longer name (and the name text will scale down in size to fit) Text area is limited to still allow room for ~3 icons to appear to the right of the group name (and to not block 'clicks' to that area to select the group w/o editing group name)

Properly indicate when all their units have been killed by broadcasting 'DESTROYED'

Added a basic "InfectedMorale" value to InfectionZones, with saving/loading. This value drops if a REINFORCE Unit Mover's units were all killed by the player. Morale is for the 'REINFORCE' calls to stop coming if enough reinforcements are cut off: not yet used

Updated the Reinforcement logic from the Chelsey System to no longer target zones with sufficiently low infected morale. In effect: if the player cuts off groups of Reinforcements from reaching a zone, the morale will drop. If it gets low enough, reinforcements will stop being sent. The infected's morale will build back up if you spend enough time away from an infested zone. Practically: this means if you stay in a zone and cut off their avenues of reinforcement, you can 'isolate' that zone and drastically reduce the amount of infected that will be sent to fortify it, since the infected will view that zone as a 'lost cause' due to too many losses.

Updated the Virtual Unit Movers performing 'REINFORCE' calls to no longer 'disappear' upon reaching their destination, but to stay in play as long as they have any devirtualized units remaining (that way you can kill off that bunch of infected even if the invisible unit mover made it past you, and still drop the enemy morale, rather than the morale drop not occurring because you weren't quick enough to stop the invisible unit mover from getting by)

Speculative fix to mortar crash from here: https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/986144869590368256/995422084492693614

Converted Structure Health to 'Getter/Setter' setup, to lock down situations where infection pod healthbars weren't updating properly. This did resolve that issue, it seems, and infection pods no longer have their healthbars show as ~'5% health' whenever you load a save file, despite them NOT having that amount of health.

Added a fix to helicopters sometimes getting 'stuck moving slowly' if they are given a move order with a group

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

New Versioning Number system

[expand type=showmore ]

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

[/expand]

Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08