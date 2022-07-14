New in the Shop: Maritime Costumes

What mysteries and wonders lie hidden in the depths of Shenzhou’s oceans? You needn’t become a master oceanographer or a diving expert to find out. Simply pay a visit to the Crimson Coin Shop:

Gather up the mysteries of the seas and put them straight in your inventory. Ride an Icy Whale to your next quest styled up like a mermaid, or enjoy the hot summer sun on the beach in our delightful bathing apparel.

Starting 14th July, you’ll find the items listed below discounted for a short time, with something available for every body type. But don’t wait around, as some of the offers will be leaving the shop at the end of August!

Costumes

Visit the Crimson Coin Shop and grab the following costume variants, before they are removed to make way for new styles on 25th August:

Colours of Night

Colours of Dawn

Colours of Jade Mist

Colours of Twilight

These costumes unlock the Coral’s Slumber emote, which summons up a huge clam and a bed of corals for you to rest easy in.

Want to look your best at the beach? The following stylish beachwear has you covered:

Song of the Long Summer (Red)

Song of the Long Summer (Purple)







Hairstyle

Pick up a delightful hairstyle perfect for the maritime costumes:

Glossy Curls

Mount

The origins of this noble mount are buried in myth and legend, but as icy as its name sounds, its temperament is anything but! Either way, it will loyally carry you wherever you need to go: