RoadMap and Hotfixes

Hi everyone,

Here is a series of fixes I have pushed since release. Make sure to update your game on Steam before playing. Last Build ID to track is 9111494

Misc

Add a new "???" icon in game UI on top of the screen. Upon clicking, display a series of tutorial texts to help newcomers.

Slightly decrease the strength of the image grain.

Balance Changes

Reduced Pandy's base DEF to 2 (previously 3). Def bonus from Shield's Up unchanged.

Reduced Pandy's base ATK to 9 (previously 10).

Reduced damage reduction when using Guard from 70% to 50%.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where MP cost of capacities shown on tooltip were not taking into account the Magic Wand emblem effect.

Fixed Pandy's passive description. Bruiser effect last for the entire combat when applied.

Fixed "Not enough mana" message not showing properly when you try to use a capacity with less mana than required.

Fixed Jester's dialogue not showing proper gain or loss if you decided to play his game.

Fixed Mysterious Master dialogue not showing proper emblem name received as a gift.

Fixed an issue where gold and fragment counter were not displayed correctly on UI.

Fixed Krouet passive ability which could be applied multiple time in a single turn.

Fixed an issue where action UI were displayed in front of tooltip UI during combat.

Fixed an issue where the wrong version ID of the game was displayed on Title Screen.

I'm aware some of you experienced issues with Achievements not properly working. Im still investigating. Please stay tuned!

Another matter to discuss is the futur of Tower of Spirit! There are a lot of content to come in the game, from new area to new enemies and boss! New playable characters are also on the way! I'm so excited to show you all the things I'm working on! Thank you so much for the support.