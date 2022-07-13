Update v0.30.3 Is Live!

Made it so the 'claim' command lets you know if the reward is already active rather than saying 'unable to claim reward', also added another bit of text to the Stats UI that shows your current Income Multiplier.

Lowered the window in the Garage so you can now see through it without having to jump.

Added the Storage Bucket Material Hopper and Scales at the Scrap Yard, You can place a bucket onto the scales to see what it's contents are worth, you can then place the bucket into the loader/hopper to sell the materials - You can then claim your payment by talking to the Scrap Yard Owner (This value will be Saved if for some reason you do not collect the payment).

Reworked the Dialog System, 'Talking' Text is now separated from the Dialog Selection Area, allowing better and longer descriptions and the text being more readable.

Removed the ability to crouch while interacting with the Trolley to avoid some glitches and bugs while Interacting with it.

Fixed certain Staged E-Waste Objects animations sometimes partially playing when the game hangs up on big save files while loading.

Fixed Plastic Bottle Collection Stat not saving Correctly.

Fixed Staged HDDs being able to remove certain platters before the corresponding reader arm.