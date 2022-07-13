Dungeon town chat enabled and warriors receive a skill boost!

215: Early Access 0.12.52 - July 13, 2022 2:45 AM EST

• You can now chat with town while in a dungeon. If you would prefer peace and quiet while in a dungeon, join a private channel first using the /join command.

• Warriors received offensive passive skill cap increases.

• Target bar resistance & immunity messages are now translated into supported languages.

• Fixed a broken Force of Glory reference which output undefined to the combat log.

• Fixed some message handling that was incorrectly forwarding messages in the other client's language such as party invites.

• Improved the Polish localization.

• Skill tooltips now always appear in the same location. In combat, you must now hover for 2 seconds for them to appear. This helps prevent UI bloat during combat.

• Off-hand double attack is now only possible once hitting skill 150.