Dinkum is released!

Start your new fair Dinkum life and build a new home out in the bush today. Get out there and explore a wild Australian-inspired outback! Roll out your sleeping bag and start building your little slice of paradise. Grow your own garden, take care of chooks, Pleeps, giant wombats called Vombats, build and grow your town, tame the outback (and a wheelbarrow), meet new island residents, mine, fish, and loads, loads more. You can live your life in Dinkum either by yourself, or with up to four mates.