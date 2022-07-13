”SUPER UFO FIGHTER” Release now! /Discord open!

Share · View all patches · Build 9110813 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 15:06:09 UTC by Wendy

UFO battle action "SUPER UFO FIGHTER"!

At long last... it's finally available!

After almost six months of brushing up, SUPER UFO FIGHTER are back in full power!

Ladies and gentlemen, let's play to our heart's content!

Let's SUPER UFO FIGHTER!!

<Request for game review Cooperation>

We look forward to your review as a reference for the expansion of SUPER UFO FIGHTER power and future development.

We are also looking for your feedback on Twitter for our hashtag campaign.

Please check back here as well!

<Discord server, open!>

We have opened a Discord server that can be used to announce the latest information on "SUPER UFO FIGHTER" and as a recruiting tool for users to battle each other. We hope you will all come and play!

▶Discord：https://discord.gg/r6DbM2ZZWh

Keep up the good work, "SUPER UFO FIGHTER"!