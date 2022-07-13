[Update] Patch Notes: July 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 9110399 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 02:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

Content: Season 13: Space

The beautiful and miraculous arena of space unfolds before your very eyes!

Content: League Season 9

New Nameplate items have been added to the Achievement Shop, so check them out now!

Event: Laser Ripper Fragment Collection Event

Collect fragments during the event to earn a permanent La ser Ripper!

Event: Class Rotation Group Appearance Event

A new rotation group has been added until the next class promotion, so get them while you can!

Check out the Details section below for more information.

---------- Details ----------

New Content

Season 13: Space

For details, please refer to the Season 13 Pass Preview.

Black Market Open Early

New Items Added: CSN:S Mask, Armored Soldier Ganymede, Clockwork Chaser, Dilopho Blotter, Panoplo Venom Guard, Gran Bird Cannon (Gun Boost Part - Grade 5 + Vampiric Part - Grade 5 Equipped), Mecha Dino MK-4 (Gun Boost Part - Grade 5 + Vampiric Part - Grade 5 Equipped)



Re-purchasing Past Season Passes Available

A page where past season items can be purchased will be open to players who reach grade 100 on their Season Pass!

The page opens with the player's previous progress of the past season, and they can purchase season grades from the page to obtain items.

Previous Season Passes Reopened: Season 9, 10, 11

The Black Market can be accessed from the [Missions] menu after reaching Rank 100.

All Black Market Badges you've obtained will disappear when a new season begins.

Season Reward Weapons

Star Tail



A handgun that uses 50 energy cells as ammo to fire a laser in a straight line. Its special feature, Cosmos Spin, can slow enemies down.

Starlight Sword



A melee weapon created by harnessing technology about which little is understood. It is readily identifiable by its glowing blade. Its special feature, Energy Push, can push enemies away.

Luna Cannon



A shotgun that rapidly fires 45 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammo. Its special feature, Lunatic Bomb, fires an artificial moon straight ahead.

Weapon Paints

Moon Weapon Paint



Eligible Weapons: Desert Eagle 50C, Papin, Petrol Boomer, THANATOS-9, Devastator

Costume



Astronaut Helmet (Head), Astronaut Backpack (Back), Mini Planets (Waist)

Spray



SD Kai, SD Lynn, Milky Way Spray

Nameplate



Season Pass Nameplate (13)

Damage Font



Season Pass Font

Medal

Season 13 Trailblazer Medal (Pass)



Season 13 Conqueror Medal (Highest Rank Reached)



League Season 9 (7/13 - 10/19)

Notice

Items have been added to the Achievement Shop.

New Nameplate Items Added: Curve Nameplate, Dot Nameplate, Rainbow Nameplate, Slash Nameplate, Green Calligraphy Nameplate, Human Poster Nameplate, Human Poster Nameplate 2, Human Poster Nameplate 3, Human Poster Nameplate 4, Human Poster Nameplate 5, (Animated) Purple Particle Nameplate, (Animated) Blue Smoke Nameplate

New Events

Mileage Auction Event (7/13 - 7/26)

The Mileage Auction Event has been extended 2 more weeks until 7/26! See more details with the link below.

[Update] Patch Notes: June 29th – Mileage Auction Event

Laser Ripper Supply Event (7/13 - 8/10)

We're running a new Daily Login Event! Log in during the event and reach 30 minutes of playtime to earn Laser Ripper fragments. The more you log in, the better the rewards!

Login Days / Rewards

Days 1 & 2

Stage 1 (Laser Ripper Fragment + 1 Point Transcendence/Class Decoder Each + 500 Mileage Coupon)

Days 3 & 4

Stage 2 (Laser Ripper Fragment x2 + 2 Point Transcendence/Class Decoders Each + 500 Mileage Coupon x2)

Days 5 & 6

Stage 3 (Laser Ripper Fragment x3 + 3 Point Transcendence/Class Decoders Each + 500 Mileage Coupon x3)

Days 7 & 8

Stage 4 (Laser Ripper Fragment x6 + 4 Point Transcendence/Class Decoders Each + 500 Mileage Coupon x4)

Days 9 & 10

Stage 5 (Laser Ripper Fragment x8 + 5 Point Transcendence/Class Decoders Each + 500 Mileage Coupon x5)

Days 11 & 12

Stage 6 (Laser Ripper Fragment x10 + 6 Point Transcendence/Class Decoders Each + 500 Mileage Coupon x6)

Notice

Rewards for each day can only be claimed once per account.

Laser Ripper fragments stack, and you can collect up to a maximum of 300.

All Laser Ripper fragments will be removed during maintenance on 8/10.

The event will end after you've claimed the last reward on day 12.

Laser Ripper Fragment Special Mission Event (7/13 - 8/10)

Participate in special missions during the event to collect Laser Ripper fragments! You can earn up to 20 Laser Ripper fragments a day through special missions.

Missions / Rewards

Every 8 points earned with kills, assists, or human infections (excluding bots) in a Zombie Mode.

Laser Ripper Fragment (Earn up to 16 Daily)



Every clear of a Zombie Scenario mode on Hard or higher after scoring 100 kill points.

Laser Ripper Fragment x2 (Earn up to 16 Daily)

Every 40 / 60 minutes of playtime.

Laser Ripper Fragment x2 (Get up to 2 Daily)

Notice

How to Earn Kill Points

Zombie Kill as a Human: 3 Points

Zombie Assist as a Human: 1 Point

Human Infection as Zombie: 3 Points (Excluding Bots)

Human Infection Assist as Zombie: 0 Points

Relevant Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic / Zombie Mutant / Zombie Hero (Defense Mode included) / Zombie Darkness / Zombie Evolution / Zombie Z

Excludes Zombie Scenario Double Gate / Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos maps.

Participation will only count in rooms with three or more players (includes Laboratory mode - Laboratory Auto Hunt kills don't count for the event, excludes Studio Mode).

At least 5 minutes of playtime are required to complete Zombie Scenario mode missions.

Players that receive a Laser Ripper (Permanent) will no longer receive Laser Ripper fragments from that point on.

Laser Ripper Fragment Collection Event (7/13 - 8/10)

Collect 300 Laser Ripper fragments during the event to receive a Laser Ripper (Permanent)!

Total Cumulated / Rewards

First Login: Laser Ripper (1 Day)

10: Laser Ripper (15 Days) + Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x5

50: Ripper (Permanent) + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5 + Rare Decoder x10

100: Slasher (Permanent) + Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x5 + Unique Decoder x10

150: Laser Minigun (Permanent) + Weapon Paint - Snake + Event Decoder x10

200: Tornado (Permanent) + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5 + Class Decoder x10

250: Cyclone (Permanent) + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5 + Transcendence Decoder x10

300: Laser Ripper (Permanent) + Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x3 + Transcendence Premium Decoder x3

Laser Ripper



The Ripper has been upgraded with a laser cutter that can cleave through foes. This is equipped as a primary weapon and the knockback effect is applied only in Zombie (Classic, Mutant, Hero, Darkness, Zombie, Scenario) modes.

Notice

Stage rewards can be obtained only once per account.

All unused Transcendence Premium Decoders will be removed during maintenance on 8/10.

500 mileage will be given for each Transcendence Premium Decoder removed.

Season Badge Giveaway Event (7/13 - 11/2)

Season badges are given immediately based on the login time for daily missions during Season 13.

Login Time / Season Badge

30 min: x5

60 min: x10

120 min: x20

Notice

Daily missions reset every day at midnight.

You cannot use a difficulty change item on [Event] missions.

Zombie Scenario Golden Zombie Kill Event (7/13 - 11/2)

Earn rewards by killing Golden Zombies when you play Zombie Scenario during Season 13.

Total Kills

1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 10 Golden Zombies

Rewards (For Golden Zombies killed matching each of the Above-Listed Totals)

Select 1 of Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box / Transcendence Weapon Selection Box / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x10

Transcendence Weapon Selection Box Contents (Permanent)

Select 1 from among: M4A1 Dark Knight, AK47 Paladin, Warhammer Storm Giant, Magnum Drill, Desert Eagle Crimson Hunter, SG552 Lycanthrope, Blade Runebreaker, Red Dragon Cannon, or Python Desperado

Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box Contents (Permanent)

Select 1 from among: Sonya Lycanthrope, Transcendence Blair, Transcendence Michaela, Transcendence Yuri, Transcendence Ji Yoon Choi, Elizabeth Crimson Hunter, Dorothy Dark Knight, Flora Paladin, Transcendence Fernando, or Rose Phoenix

Notice

Add-On Selection Box Contents: 20 of Reinforced Attack, Extended Magazine, Tide Turner, Shadow Blade, Survival Instincts, Explosive Ammo, Free Market, Weakness Analysis, Titan's Will, Regeneration, Swiftfoot, and Capital Add-Ons.

Hitting the Golden Zombie once counts as killing it once.

Each reward is given only once per account.'

Up to 3 can be defeated per day.

Unused Guaranteed Transcendence Class Boxes and Transcendence Weapon Selection Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 11/2.

The Golden Zombies have a chance to appear when playing for more than 3 minutes in rooms on Normal difficulty or higher.

Class Rotation Group Appearance Event (7/13 - Until Next Class Promotion)

The classes below will be part of the new Rotation Group for the Class Decoder during the event.

Appearing Classes

Boss David Black

Special Agent Criss

Leader Soi

Super Soldier Jennifer

Notice

Check the decoder rate notice for more details.

The Rotation Group will be removed from the possible contents of the decoder once the event ends.

The contents of the Rotation Group can change at any time.

The Rotation Group is added to Class Decoders only during the event.

Guaranteed Class Rotation Group Giveaway Event (7/13 - Until Next Class Promotion)

Select a guaranteed Class from the Rotation Group based on Class Decoder usage during the event!

Conditions

Each time you reach 150 Guaranteed Points

Items Obtainable

Select 1 Class from the Rotation Group

Notice