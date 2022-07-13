Patch Notes v1.28

Share · View all patches · Build 9110286 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 05:32:06 UTC by Wendy

**Hello everyone,

We have made improvements regarding the discomfort users experienced.

All changes will be available in the game after the update.**

[Balance Modification]

Decreased the HP of Normal, Elite monsters from chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 by 15%.

Deleted the penalty of Monster’s HP increase, caused by the Danger Level.

Deleted [Normal monster HP increase], [Elite monster HP increase], [Boss monster HP increase] among Danger Level Penalties.

Developer's Comment**

There was a lot of feedback saying as players progressed through the chapters, monster’s HP increased too steeply. By this patch we are deleting many penalties related to monster’s HP increase in order to reduce fatigue of the game.

Deleted [Solo Core] and [Solo Gear] among the Danger Level Traits.

Revised the effect of [Broken Gear] among the Danger Level Traits. Before) When possessing [Broken Gear], with a 50% chance, all 3 will be Broken Gear at the Gear Box. After) When possessing [Broken Gear], with a 50% chance, only 1 of 3 will be Broken Gear at the Gear Box.



Developer's Comment**

We want to delete or revise unnecessary penalties that disturb character’s growth.

Revised the exchange ratio between Red Gem and Rose. Before) Red Gem 300 → Rose 10 After) Red Gem 300 → Rose 20

Revised IndiJones’s renewal price.

Players can renew for free up to 3 times and for the fourth time, 50 Rose is required. The renewal price increases by 150% compared to the previous price. (Before: 200%)

The price of Dice is initialized when entering a new chapter.

Developer's Comment**

Rose is an important item and is difficult to obtain. We plan to increase the amount of Rose players can earn or lessen the amount of Rose players need to consume.

Renewal function of Character Traits [Core Type Changer], [Deception], [Jack in the Box] is recharged after clearing a chapter. When the possible renewal number is recharged, the trait icon appears for a while.

Developer's Comment**

There was a problem of players not able to use [Core Type Changer], [Deception], [Jack in the Box] willingly due to limited renewal number. From now on, after players clears a chapter these traits are recharged.

Fixed a bug where the Danger Level Penalty was not applied on boss monsters. When a boss monster’s HP drops below 50%, it is immune to damage for 5 sec. Boss monsters recover 1.5% of maximum HP every 15 sec when the HP is below 50%. Boss ATK is increased by 10%~30%. Boss ATK increases 5% for every 20 sec. (Maximum ATK increase: 150%)



** Developer's Comment

There were feedbacks saying that Boss monsters were easier to clear than Normal/Elite monsters. To analyze this situation we checked systems related to boss monsters and found out that Danger Level Penalty was not being applied on boss monsters. With this patch, users will face boss monsters which have Danger Level Penalty applied.

We expect players will be able to enjoy the game more after this improvement patch. We will continuously listen to users’ feedback and give better experience to users playing Blade Assault.

Thank you.