Overrogue update for 13 July 2022

Update concerning the Blightstones issue

Overrogue update for 13 July 2022 · Build 9110261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fixed the issue that reset the Blightstones to 273 every time the game is restarted. Updating the game to the latest version will apply a certain amount of Blightstones depending on the game progress.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1960801
  • Loading history…
