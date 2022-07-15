 Skip to content

I Love Finding MORE Pups update for 15 July 2022

I Love Finding MORE Pups - Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9110206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The I Love Finding Animals series is back, and it’s brought a bunch of furry new friends with it!

In I Love Finding MORE Pups, play with a whole host of friendly little puppies in all-new Hidden Object scenes and mini games that span the globe.

I Love Finding MORE Pups is NOW AVAILABLE on Steam with a SPECIAL PROMOTION 25% LAUNCH DISCOUNT!

Offer ends 22 July.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1961930/I_Love_Finding_MORE_Pups/

If you love hidden object puzzle games, you will also like our other games in the I Love Finding series - I Love Finding Cats and I Love Finding Pups! Get the bundle here:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23210/I_Love_Finding_Cats_and_Pups/

