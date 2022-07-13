Patch Notes v1.0.2.12

Hey everyone!

2 patches in 1 day! We're working hard to get as many things fixed for you guys as possible. As I said in the patch earlier, please keep your feedback coming and we will keep patching. Our official bug reporting system is through our ticketing system in Discord, so if you haven't joined, and need to report something, please do! Thank you all for your patience as we quickly patch as much as possible.

Additions

Added health drops to enemies!

Added Music to Outer Border exploration

Fixes