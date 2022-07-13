Patch Notes v1.0.2.12

Hey everyone!
2 patches in 1 day! We're working hard to get as many things fixed for you guys as possible. As I said in the patch earlier, please keep your feedback coming and we will keep patching. Our official bug reporting system is through our ticketing system in Discord, so if you haven't joined, and need to report something, please do! Thank you all for your patience as we quickly patch as much as possible.
Additions
- Added health drops to enemies!
- Added Music to Outer Border exploration
Fixes
- Fixed ghost bullet having placeholder name and description.
- Fixed devil's finger having placeholder name and description.
- Fixed alpha-af having placeholder description.
- Fixed crystallized death having placeholder name and description.
- Fixed ghost bullet behavior, they now pass through enemies like intended.
- Player can no longer damage themselves.
- Fixed crash while using crystallized death, snowball, deadly bounce, exploding rounds and ghost bullets together.
- Fixed sprite for toll booth bot at deep fog
