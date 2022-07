Hey folks! We were able to get the mac version working sooner than expected so we wanted to release a small update for that. We also discovered that the game camera didn’t properly adjust for different aspect ratios, so we’ve adjusted it to work with all common aspect ratios. These include 16:9, 16:10, 4:3, and 3:2. If you use another aspect ratio and need it added, please let us know and we’ll add it in!

NEETNectar Team