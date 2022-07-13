Update for 7/12/22:
-Added autosave function and a continue option to the title screen that loads the latest autosave.
-Changed behavior of the game's retry system. Players are now returned to the last door used, chest opened, or enemy fought instead of being taken back to the last save beacon.
-Partial mouse support added.
-Bug fixes.
Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy update for 13 July 2022
Update 7/12/22
Update for 7/12/22:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update