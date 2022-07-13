 Skip to content

Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy update for 13 July 2022

Update 7/12/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9109814 · Last edited by Wendy

Update for 7/12/22:
-Added autosave function and a continue option to the title screen that loads the latest autosave.
-Changed behavior of the game's retry system. Players are now returned to the last door used, chest opened, or enemy fought instead of being taken back to the last save beacon.
-Partial mouse support added.
-Bug fixes.

