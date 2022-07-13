 Skip to content

Mist Legacy update for 13 July 2022

Battle Evolved

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

Here we are with another QoL update! Check out the changelog to learn more.

Behind the scene, we are working on the game visibility, doing some marketing test for the release and planning the future content update (aka: we did some test on the bone armor)! We are also working on the Mac version for our friend El Marto and other mac users out there.

Thanks for playing!

Changelog

July 12 - Version: 0.1.22.0

Features and Changes
  • Combat: Dynamic camera animation. Can be turned off in options.
  • Combat: Units turn order and initiative are now visible top left screen.
  • Combat: New graphic animation for some talents (Execute, Devastate, Bluster), some spells, and when a unit dies.
  • Quest journal: Show on map button.
  • Map: Cave and dungeon entrances can now be clicked to go directly to the dungeon location.
  • Map: Cave and dungeon exits are now visible and can be clicked to go where it leads.
  • Market: While browsing, there is now a Last Page and a First Page button.
  • Item recipe tooltip in store now shows the underlying item tooltip.
  • Recraft can now be performed from the backpack and equipment items.
  • Party members are now visible on the paper map.
  • A trade can now be sent as a gift.
  • Resources can now be discovered during night time.
  • Total discovered events status is now displayed in region information.
  • Options: Music and ambient sounds can now be muted when the game does not have the focus.
Fixes
  • Pathfinding ajustment to greatly reduce the chances of getting stuck.
  • Network configuration changes to perhaps improve connection stability.
  • The chat window now slightly reduce in width so that it no longer goes below the action bar.
  • Quest with dynamic items will now evaluate correctly after logged in.

