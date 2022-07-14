 Skip to content

Genesis Noir update for 14 July 2022

Patch 11856

Share · View all patches · Build 9109584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey y’all! Here’s a small patch which hopefully fixes an issue in the Collisions level where one of the science experiment stages would not allow the player to continue if the game took longer than usual to load the next stage.

Also, a small note:
Our small team is currently working on new projects. As such, we have less time to dedicate to Genesis Noir support. We will get to bugs but there may be a significant delay before we can solve them. However, as long as you tell us where you got stuck, we can quickly provide a save data file which will allow you to bypass the issue until a permanent fix is found.

Changed files in this update

Genesis Noir WIN Depot 735291
