-
New map added(Old Wooden House)
-
Added 2 different demons
-
The Demon will no longer appear in the house, only during the attack
-
The pentagram and items that are ready for the demon extermination ritual will no longer be ready, you will have to prepare them yourself.
-
New Lobby Added
-
Fixed the problem connecting to the lobby
-
Added astral travel (You can find out where the devil is by sitting anywhere in the game)
-
Ouija board now works with voice command
-
Added ritual features according to the devil
-
Added 2 item slots
-
Level system added
-
Added money system (automatic money is given according to the game mode, used in-game)
-
Added crouch and running
-
Task of salting windows removed
-
Removed cross placement on walls
-
The book in the game will now be in everyone's hands and will be opened with the b key.
-
More than 15 items added
-
Removed the words to be said during the exorcism
Parapsychology update for 13 July 2022
BIG UPDATE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
