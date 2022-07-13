 Skip to content

Parapsychology update for 13 July 2022

BIG UPDATE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New map added(Old Wooden House)

  • Added 2 different demons

  • The Demon will no longer appear in the house, only during the attack

  • The pentagram and items that are ready for the demon extermination ritual will no longer be ready, you will have to prepare them yourself.

  • New Lobby Added

  • Fixed the problem connecting to the lobby

  • Added astral travel (You can find out where the devil is by sitting anywhere in the game)

  • Ouija board now works with voice command

  • Added ritual features according to the devil

  • Added 2 item slots

  • Level system added

  • Added money system (automatic money is given according to the game mode, used in-game)

  • Added crouch and running

  • Task of salting windows removed

  • Removed cross placement on walls

  • The book in the game will now be in everyone's hands and will be opened with the b key.

  • More than 15 items added

  • Removed the words to be said during the exorcism

