BIG UPDATE

New map added(Old Wooden House)

Added 2 different demons

The Demon will no longer appear in the house, only during the attack

The pentagram and items that are ready for the demon extermination ritual will no longer be ready, you will have to prepare them yourself.

New Lobby Added

Fixed the problem connecting to the lobby

Added astral travel (You can find out where the devil is by sitting anywhere in the game)

Ouija board now works with voice command

Added ritual features according to the devil

Added 2 item slots

Level system added

Added money system (automatic money is given according to the game mode, used in-game)

Added crouch and running

Task of salting windows removed

Removed cross placement on walls

The book in the game will now be in everyone's hands and will be opened with the b key.

More than 15 items added